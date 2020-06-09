The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce and North Arkansas College hosted the Elected Leadership Coffee last week. In February the city of Harrison was featured and the Boone County leadership and department heads were featured this time.
Amy Jenkins, Boone County collector reported to the group. “I’ve pulled some numbers so everyone can see how our property tax collections have been affected. We’ve been open and we are processing payments. We are encouraging everyone to do everything automated if they possibly can. The number the accessor charged me to collect for 2019 was nearly $24 million. Year to date, March 1 to May 31 we’ve collected a little over $7 million. That comes out to about 29.77% of our charge. We are just down a little bit if you compare the same numbers for last year. But we are still getting in the tax money for the schools and other entities.
“We also collect delinquent taxes and they are up this year over last year. There is an increase of $46,000. We are still in the office and encourage people to make their payments online, by mail, or the drop box in the parking lot. An in-person cash payment can be taken by following the CDC guidelines. The deadline is Oct. 15. Try to get that done before the deadline, so we don’t have too many people gathered at one time. We sent out statements several months ago. If you have not received yours or if you have an issue, give us a call at (870) 741-6646.”
Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Bob Largent said, “It looks like the tax money is coming in on time, and that’s good news for the county, the schools and everyone concerned.”
Circuit Clerk Judy Kay Harris reported, “There is no huge change for us. We’ve encouraged people to e-file all the paperwork they can. If they need to file deeds in person, we ask them to make appointments. Jury trials are set to begin on July 1, but we anticipate that could change.
“Child support is still coming in by mail. We’ve been conducting court through Zoom. It’s working wonderfully,” she said. “We are very happy at the circuit clerk’s office that everything is working as it should during the pandemic.”
Largent asked, “With the court system backed up to July 1, do you anticipate a continued backlog as you look ahead?”
“When I’ve spoken with the judges, they are trying to work out a plan to have a jury trial by some other means than individuals coming into the courthouse due to the limited space. They are just talking and trying to figure things out. We anticipate that the Supreme Court may put off jury trials till the end of July,” Harris said.
“We aren’t getting too backed up in the circuit court system, because they are still trying to do everything by Zoom. People are working through their attorneys or the prosecuting attorney to work out pleas,” Harris concluded.
