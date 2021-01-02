Reports arose in February that there might be a buyer for the former Dogpatch USA theme park, but it was another six months before noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris announced he was the buyer.
Stewart Nance, John Pruitt Nance and Gregory Brent Baber filed a foreclosure suit against Great American Spillproof Product, Inc., James Robertson and Susan Robertson and David “Shawn” Smith, the former owners.
The suit sought to recover $1,031,885.27 comprised of the principal amount sued upon, interest, attorney fees and costs in the sum of $94,069.39 for its debt and damages.
A foreclosure sale was set for March 3. However, that action was halted in February after reports of a potential buyer.
Records in the Newton County Clerk’s Office show the park was sold May 29 to Down by the Falls, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, for $1.12 million. The deed was signed by “Judy Walker, Escrow Offices,” and listed a Springfield, Missouri, address.
According to the Delaware Secretary of State’s website, “The Corporation Trust Company” is the registered agent of Down by the Falls, LLC. It shows an address in Wilmington, Delaware.
A representative of the company told the Daily Times by phone in early June that the company is the registered agent and no other information is public, so the actual owner of the corporation was not a matter of public record.
Then Morris released a statement in early August that he was the buyer.
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to restore, preserve and share this crown jewel of Arkansas and the Ozarks so everyone can further enjoy the wonderful region we call home,” Morris, a lifelong resident of Springfield, Missouri, said in a statement. “We’re going to take our time to restore the site, dream big and imagine the possibilities to help more families get back to nature through this historic and cherished place.”
Specific plans for the property were still in the early planning stages, a press release said, but any future development is bound to be an extension of Morris’ signature experiences that help families connect to nature and each other.
The property’s next chapter will be an ode to the heritage of the Ozarks and the abundant wildlife and natural beauty found there, a press release said. One top priority is restoration of the large natural spring and bringing back to life the renowned trout hatchery and many future fishing opportunities.
And work continues.
