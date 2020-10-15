Boone County Justice of the Peace Ralph Guynn wants County Judge Robert Hathaway to buy American when he considers the purchase of the county’s next batch of road graders. The court was asked to give the judge the go-ahead to negotiate the purchase of six new or reconditioned road maintenance machines and to limit the amount of money for each purchase.
There was little discussion about the ordinance during the Budget and Finance Committee meeting last week, but the matter hit a rough patch during the full quorum court meeting Tuesday night.
The proposed ordinance authorizes the county judge to acquire financing and to order six new or reconditioned road graders, with extended warranties, for the Boone County Road Department for the budget years of 2020 through 2026. The cost is not to exceed $225,000 per grader.
Hathaway said he needs to put in the order for the graders soon because the county is turning back pieces of leased equipment. He said he is still trying to negotiate with several manufacturers. But he said last week, one of those companies builds its machines in China.
That manufacturer, Sany, is offering its equipment at a price half of that of competitor Caterpillar. Hathaway said Sany also offers a seven-year bumper to bumper warranty. The warranty is covered by a company in the region that the county has done business with for many years. It also offers financing at a lower interest rate than local financial institutions.
The judge also said that Caterpillar and John Deere sales representatives are not readily forthcoming with a price offer on their products. “I am on the phone every day with Caterpiller,” he said.
Guynn said after the report of last week’s meeting appeared in the newspaper constituents told him they don’t like the idea of buying anything made in China. The popularity of that country among many Americans is at an all-time low since the outbreak of the coronavirus arguably originated from there last year.
Also in an election year there has been political rhetoric made against the country.
Guynn said his constituents tell him that they would rather the county pay more for equipment made in the USA than seeing a foreign name on graders working on their roads.
That may be hard to do since most items are made in China these days, other JPs pointed out. JP Jim Harp pulled out his cell phone and found a website from one American manufacturer whose parts and many of its products are made in China.
Many products that are assemble in the USA have parts made in China, other JPs said.
To give the judge a little more negotiation room, the JPs agreed to raise the allowance for each machine up to $252,000.
Hathaway said that was fine, but he said his constituents demand he be prudent with county funds. He said he questioned the wisdom of paying several extra thousands of dollars just to have the name of a familiar manufacturers name on a road grader.
In other business, the JPs quickly passed 14 other ordinances that were presented during committee hearings last week. Most were appropriation ordinances directing funds for COVID-19 relief to the proper locations in the general operating budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.