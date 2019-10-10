A signal light at the junction of U.S. 62-65 south of Bellefonte will cost a little more than expected, but it will be an improvement worth the money as the Boone County Quorum Court passed an ordinance Tuesday night appropriating $4,000 to pay the county's share of the project.
The project has been in the planning stage for over a year. JP Fred Woehl, chairman of the quorum court's Road and Bridges Committee, spearheaded the effort citing the number of serious crashes, some fatal, at the dangerous intersection.
Originally planned as a three-way signal, further studies showed a four-way signal would be better as it would control traffic from nearby businesses.
Woehl praised the improved plan during committee meetings last week.
The county will be returned any funds remaining over the statement amount, or billed for additional funds if required, the ordinance notes.
The highway department originally planned to have the signal in place by now, but since the plan was changed Woehl said he did not know when it would be installed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.