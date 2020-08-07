When Boone County Quorum Court standing committees met Tuesday night, justices of the peace got an update on some matters regarding the sheriff’s department.
JP Bryan Snavely, chairman of the Law Enforcement Committee, narrated pictures taken of progress on the new jail addition.
Original plans called for 11 isolation cells, but state Jail Standards officials told them they needed more living space in the cells. As such, there will now be 10 isolation cells.
“That didn’t make us or break us,” Snavely said.
Snavely said the roof is on, so the structure is in the dry and workers were beginning this week to pull electrical wiring.
Davis Construction of Harrison is the contractor on the project, which is about $1.76 million.
Snavely said the project so far has cost about $800,000, but adding electronics like cameras will be expensive.
Sheriff Tim Roberson estimated that Davis Construction should be finished in mid-October, but staff will take a month to make sure all necessities are complete, then take over the new facility in mid-November.
Roberson said more personnel will be required to operate the addition. That will come at the end of the calendar year and at the time the county is working on the budget for the next year. Roberson said they will add those additional employees and will give county officials the amount that will be added to the budget for the coming year.
Another matter concerned a police K-9 unit who will be retired.
Snavely said now-Investigator Gene Atwell worked with the dog, named Cooper, since 2013.
In mid-2018, Cooper, who was a drug dog, became somewhat aggressive and was no longer useful on the job. Then-Sheriff Mike Moore told Atwell to take the dog home with him because Cooper only responded to Atwell.
Atwell agreed and has been caring for the dog since that time. Roberson said Cooper was Atwell’s partner and they developed a bond.
Roberson told JPs that the life expectancy of a K-9 is about six years because they are high-strung and work all out.
But the dog is technically county property. The department would like to have Cooper off of its inventory and for Atwell to take possession.
Snavely said he contacted the county civil attorney, Ron Kincade, who said the quorum court doesn’t need to pass a resolution or ordinance in the matter or even be involved.
Kincade said the county assessor needs to assess the value of the dog. Then Atwell would reimburse the county at 0.75% of the assessed value and he would legally take possession.
“I would think that dog’s a liability,” Judge Robert Hathaway said. “There might not be any value to it. If there’s a liability to the county, we don’t need it.”
Hathaway suggested that the county deem the dog unsellable and have Atwell sign off on accepting Cooper as his own, resolving the county of any ownership.
JPs agreed and Roberson said he felt Atwell would gladly comply.
In another matter, Roberson said he would like to apply for a Special Traffic Enforcement Program grant that pays officers to work overtime for additional traffic enforcement.
Roberson said many departments utilize the grant, but Boone County never has because the county policy is to compensate extra hours worked with compensatory time.
“This grant doesn’t accept that,” Roberson said. “There has to be a policy where we can pay overtime money.”
The sheriff said he had checked with other departments that have similar policies and they added verbiage to the policy that basically keeps the policy in place with the exception of working under the STEP grant.
Committee members agreed and will seek an ordinance to change the county policy. Roberson said there was no need to pass an ordinance in haste because they want to make certain the policy is correct to avoid disqualification of grant compliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.