Boone County justices of the peace will be sworn in just prior to regularly scheduled standing committee meetings Tuesday evening.
There were no countywide officials (county judge, sheriff, etc.) elected in 2020 because they serve four-year terms as a result of a measure voters approved in the 2016 General Election. The amendment took effect in 2018.
JPs still serve two-year terms, but none were opposed in the 2020 General Election. Then-JP Roy Martin was re-elected in 2018, but he resigned to take the position as Boone County chief deputy in 2020. No one was appointed to fulfill that term, but former Harrison alderman Heath Kirkpatrick will take over the position Tuesday night.
The swearing in ceremony begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday with committee meetings to begin at 5:30 p.m.
The Personnel Committee is set to meet first. The agenda shows JPs are scheduled to discuss procedural rules for the coming term, usually a housekeeping matter, as well as personnel at the Boone County Library.
The Budget and Finance Committee is set to meet next with a handful of appropriation ordinances up for discussion. JPs are also set to look over a resolution supporting a grant for the Omaha Fire District.
The Law Enforcement Committee will round out the night with discussion of a delay in the expansion of the Boone County Jail.
Sheriff Tim Roberson said the issues are “minor” ones and are largely due to construction materials.
All meetings are set for the conference room at the Office of Emergency Management (the old jail) on East Prospect just off the Bypass in Harrison.
Face coverings are required to enter the building, the agenda said, and physical distancing protocols will be observed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.