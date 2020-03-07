JASPER — The Newton County Quorum Court came to a fork in the road Monday night, March 2, and took the path that avoided saving the state Highway 7 bridge over the Buffalo National River at Pruitt where a new span is under construction.
Justice of the Peace Arlis Jones had asked the court to consider saving the bridge that he called a valuable tourist attraction for the area. He asked permission to seek a stay from the county circuit court to allow time for inquiry into the unwarranted destruction of the old bridge. Jones collected a volume of documents titled "Authoritative Evidence pertaining to Key Issues of the Buffalo River Bridge at Pruitt."
The other justices the peace voiced they had no interest in the county taking possession of the bridge, but would not object to any other group or organization seeking to take over ownership from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
The matter was tabled for several months. At the quorum court's March meeting, Jones reported that he sought action from 14th Judicial Circuit Court Judge John Putman who related he couldn't become involved unless a court action was formally filed. Jones said he also contacted the offices of U.S. Sen. John Boozman and Cong. Steve Womack. They directed him to the governor's office.
Jones told the JPs this would be the last chance they would have to save the historic structure.
The JPs agreed to take the matter to a vote, yes or no, to make an offer for the bridge.
Jones voted yes with the other JPs voting no. JP Terry Clark was absent.
ARDOT reports work on the new bridge is on schedule and should be completed by Nov. 2020.
ARDOT awarded the contract for the new bridge to Crouse Construction on its bid of about $13.6 million.
The condition of the existing bridge, built in 1931, has deteriorated over the years as traffic between Harrison and Russellville on Highway 7 has increased.
According to ARDOT, an average of 2,800 vehicles crossed the Pruitt Bridge per day in 2016 and 13% of those vehicles were large trucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.