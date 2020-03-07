BERRYVILLE — A circuit judge ruled Friday afternoon that the $18 fee charged to property owners for the NABORS landfill debacle was unconstitutional, but it’s not quite over yet.
Carroll County Circuit Judge Scott Jackson ruled in favor of the plaintiff in a lawsuit regarding the fee, but he did say the fee will continue to be collected until the matter is appealed.
The lawsuit is one of six filed in the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District, which consists of Baxter, Boone, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties. Carroll County was part of the district when the $18 fee was first ordered.
The bulk of the lawsuits are the same, but the plaintiffs are individual residents of each county. Fayetteville lawyers Matt Bishop and Wendy Howerton filed all six suits. The plaintiff in Carroll County is Paul Summers.
The fee is collected on all business and residential property owners in the district to pay off the bad debt after the district voted to default on revenue bond payments in 2012. The bondholders’ trustee — Bank of the Ozarks (now Bank OZK) — filed suit against the district to collect the principle amount of the bonds for those bondholders.
Pulaski County Judge Tim Fox accepted a receiver’s report which recommended the $18 fee. That created a stir and lawsuits were filed.
The plaintiff argued that in order to be a fee, it must be collected for a service. The lawyers argued that the solid waste district didn’t provide trash service and the fee was actually only used to pay back debt, which made it an illegal exaction and unconstitutional.
In testimony Friday, Berryville Mayor Tim McKinney said he had been a solid waste district board member from the time it was formed in the early 1990s
However, the Carroll County Solid Waste Authority was formed about the same time. He worked with both entities as the authority began serving citizens of the county with trash and recycling.
Recently, Carroll County broke away from Ozark Mountain and formed its own solid waste district. He said the plan to make that move actually started several years ago, but the authority waited until the Pulaski County case was settled. McKinney said Carroll County had still committed to collecting the $18 fee based on the time Carroll was part of Ozark Mountain.
But in that time, Carroll County serviced its citizens with trash services. He did say there was some help from Ozark Mountain with tire recycling, which still goes on, and some grant distribution, but Carroll County provided all other services.
Howerton asked McKinney just how much Ozark Mountain did for Carroll County.
“Just not very much,” McKinney said. “That’s one of the reasons we left.”
After McKinney testified, the plaintiff rested.
Mary-Tipton Thalheimer, Little Rock lawyer representing the bondholders’ trustee, moved for a directed verdict. She said the lawsuit in Carroll County amounted to a collateral attack, asking one circuit court to overrule another, which isn’t legal.
Judge Jackson said he had ruled on that issue in briefs previously and denied the motion.
Ozark Mountain district director Melinda Caldwell testified that none of the revenue the district has collected has gone to pay bondholders or ADEQ for closure of the landfill.
Bishop asked Caldwell why no money had gone to either of those parties, Caldwell said the district was saving money for the future maintenance of the landfill.
After testimony, the judge said he would take some time to digest all arguments. About 30 minutes later, he called court back into session, warning the crowd that he would not tolerate emotional outbreaks after the ruling.
Jackson said that Carroll County collects fees from its citizens, so paying the $18 fee would mean citizens would in some cases be charged twice.
“That seems to be an absurd result,” he said.
So, he ruled that collection of the fee was unconstitutional. Carroll County, like all other counties in the district, has been collecting the fee and it is being held by the receiver until all lawsuits are settled.
Jackson said he wouldn’t stop collection of the fee, which will still be held pending the outcome of the appeal that he felt was sure to come.
Geoffrey Treece, the receiver appointed in the case, said the matter will be appealed to the state Supreme Court.
After the trial was over Friday, Bishop was asked if he was surprised by Jackson’s ruling.
“I’m happy with the result,” Bishop said. “I always though we should win based on the law and the facts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.