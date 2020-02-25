Boone County Circuit Judge Andrew Bailey said last week that he would consider a motion to dismiss the Diamond City mayor’s lawsuit against some other city officials and rule later.
Mayor Linda Miracle filed suit in July 2019 against Aldermen Victoria French, Charlie Grimes, Cristy Olcott and Greg Wilson, recorder Tina Jackson, deputy recorder Sharlene Blair and treasurer Keshia Bell.
The suit focuses on actions stemming from a July 9, 2019, council meeting at which Miracle was absent. She alleges that the meeting wasn’t legal because Jackson stood in as mayor in Miracle’s absence and all actions from that meeting should be nullified.
Blair has filed a motion to dismiss Miracle’s lawsuit, alleging that all actions were legal and proper, and that all the defendants are immune from liability except to the extent they are covered by liability insurance.
But Blair also filed a counterclaim in which she maintains the mayor has “been AWOL since her election as mayor of Diamond City by unlawfully refusing to attend and unlawfully cancelling scheduled council meetings.”
A hearing on Blair’s motion to dismiss was held last week before Judge Bailey. Blair was represented by Robert Ginnaven, and Miracle, who appeared in court wearing a sanitary face mask, was represented by Sam Pasthing.
All the defendants were in court last week. Ginnaven said he couldn’t speak on behalf of all of them, but they would likely all have the same arguments.
Pasthing said that those defendants would have to raise the issue of a common defense for that to be possible.
Ginnaven produced an attorney general’s opinion that he said bolstered Blair’s argument: If the mayor can’t be located then the recorder/treasurer can step in and act as mayor. All actions taken in that meeting would be legal as if the mayor was present.
Pasthing cited a 1918 case that he said allows the mayor to attack qualifications of office holders and actions taken in meetings.
With seven defendants, each filing their own responses, Judge Bailey said there was a lot of material to cover in the lawsuit.
He said he would take arguments and briefs under advisement and issue a ruling on Blair’s motion to dismiss at a later time.
