The Harrison School Board of Education is still facing a question regarding the future of the old junior high building.
At the December board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt reminded board members of the results of a November board study session looking at the future of the district, particularly for facilities.
Pratt brought up what he said were “potential dream projects” for the future, stressing that they were hopes for the future.
The board had agreed that FEMA safe rooms for elementary schools is a worthy goal.
“I think that’s really important,” Pratt said. He also praised the board for taking up that discussion in earnest at the study session.
The district is also looking toward drainage and upgrades for the transportation facility or bus garage.
“We once had a vision that we were going to look for another location for our transportation bus barn,” he said.
However, no suitable location was found, so the district has now elected to upgrade the existing facility to make it the best it can be at the current location.
“So, it’s going to need a little bit of work,” Pratt said.
A third goal would be to develop a baseball/softball complex. The district has long used the city’s Sports Complex for baseball and softball play.
When the city proposed a major recreational complex, there was the possibility of using some of that space. But voters declined support for the idea and it was defeated at a special election in November, so it might be time to consider a school facility.
“And the last thing is, what do we do with the old junior high?” Pratt asked. “Again, we continue to wrestle with that a little bit.”
The district moved out of the complex of buildings after additions to the Middle School and High School. Since that time, the district received appraisals in order to put the buildings and/or property up for sale. The district didn’t receive any offers for purchase at appraised value and the state has given approval to sell to the highest bidder.
Pratt said there is a lot of nostalgia with the building and many people have fond memories of their school years.
“But it is costing the district and it is not being used at all,” Pratt said.
He added that the district has spent about $325,000 mainly to maintain utilities at the buildings since he came to the district in 2017.
“If we continue to leave it alone and don’t do anything, that’ll just continue to compound also,” he said. “And we’d like to invest some of that money toward kids.”
The board made no decisions about the future of the facility that night.
