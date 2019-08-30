Rabies is a zoonotic disease (a disease passed to humans from animals) that is caused by a virus. It affects the nervous system of warm-blooded mammals and is usually spread by an infected animal biting another animal or person. Rabies is a fatal disease that almost always leads to death unless treatment is provided soon after exposure. In Arkansas, rabies lives and circulates in wild skunks and bats. Any mammal can become infected with rabies, including domestic pets such as dogs and cats, agricultural animals such as cows and horses, and people when they are exposed to rabid wildlife.
Rabies symptoms in animals
Rabies causes an acute encephalitis or brain disease in all warm-blooded mammals, and the outcome is almost always fatal. The first signs of rabies may be nonspecific and include not feeling well, fever, changes in behavior and loss of appetite. Signs progress within days to severe brain disease that can include imbalance and staggering, weakness, paralysis of one muscle or several, seizures, difficulty breathing, difficulty swallowing, excessive salivation, abnormal behavior, aggression and/or self-mutilation, and death.
All species of mammals are susceptible to rabies virus infection, but only a few species are important as reservoirs (where the disease lives in the wild) for the disease. In the United States, distinct strains of rabies virus have been identified in bats, raccoons, skunks, foxes and coyotes. Most rabies cases in the United States are in wild animals (92%) rather than domestic animals like dogs, cats, cattle, horses, etc.
Domestic species accounted for 8% of all rabid animals reported in the United States. Cases of rabies in cats are routinely 34 times that of rabies reported in cattle or dogs nationally, but in Arkansas, dogs are much more common to have rabies than cats. Arkansas averages two rabid dogs every year but only one rabid cat and one rabid cow per year. It is totally preventable in these animals with vaccinations. Arkansas state law requires all dogs and cats to be vaccinated against rabies by a licensed veterinarian. Vaccines are available but not required for ferrets, cattle, horses and sheep.
Rabies symptoms in humans
The rabies virus infects the central nervous system, causing disease in the brain and death. The early symptoms of rabies in people are similar to that of many other illnesses and often include fever, headache and general weakness or discomfort. There may be tingling where the bite occurred. As the disease gets worse, more symptoms appear and may include anxiety, confusion, slight or partial paralysis, excitation, hallucinations, agitation, sleeplessness, increase in saliva, difficulty swallowing and hydrophobia (fear of water). Death usually occurs within days of the onset of these symptoms.
Wash any bite wounds immediately. One of the best ways to decrease the chance for infection is to wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water. Immediately consult with your doctor and state (or county) public health department who will help the person decide if rabies preventive shots (post-exposure prophylaxis or PEP) are needed. The rabies preventive shots are no longer painful injections into the stomach area, but instead are four shots given in the upper arm just like any other vaccine. Another drug is given only once, and it usually is injected around the bite wound if that is possible.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Information for this story came from the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Research & Extension.
