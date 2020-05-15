The Boone County Quorum Court stayed to the script and passed a handful of ordinances that were forwarded to it by committees a week ago.
Without much additional discussion the court went through the agenda at the John Paul Hammerschmidt Conference Center located on the South Campus of North Arkansas College.
Sponsors of each ordinance read them in order. All were unanimously passed.
Justice Fred Woehl read an ordinance appropriating $131.23 that was received for the months of January, February and March from COBRA for previous employees who are continuing health insurance coverage. No new funds were appropriated.
Justice David Thompson read an ordinance appropriating $50,000 from the Collector's Automation Fund. Justice of the Peace Ralph Guynn questioned the expense.
The funds are to be used for new teller style office equipment for the Collector’s Office with no new funds appropriated. According to the proposal, the office would be made more efficient and provide additional security for office staff, Thompson said. He added that the equipment is portable and can be removed if the office ever relocates for the need of more space. The Collector's Office is located on the ground floor of the old Federal Building.
That raised several other comments. Justice Bryan Snavely said the historic building had received grants in the past and recommended the Department of Arkansas Heritage be notified of any modifications planned for the building.
Justice James Widner noted that the Collector's Office is handily located in close proximity to the Assessor's Office. He noted that convenience is rare and is not often the case in other counties.
Justice Widner read an ordinance appropriating $425.39 from the general fund to the county jail, personal services and retirement. A part-time jailer at the Detention Center started full-time and started reporting retirement to APERS on April 13. Delinquent service is due for part-time hours worked because it is over the limits, and due to going full-time he will have worked over 80 hours a month going forward. This is the employer’s part of the retirement, $420.54 plus $4.85 in interest. The employee is paying his part of $137.26.
JP Jim Harp read an ordinance that allows the county to purchase services from employees of Boone County if the service is not available by local companies or the service provided is substantially less expensive than other companies providing the same service.
Specifically, J&B Communications of Harrison is owned by Boone County employee Jason Brisco. J&B Communications conducts installation of radio communications, radio services and sales, antenna equipment and minor tower work. J&B Communications charges Boone County an hourly rate with no service call. J&B Communications is familiar with all Boone County radio communications equipment and has worked on Boone County communications equipment prior to Brisco being a Boone County employee.
The closest communication company is located in Fayetteville and charges a service call plus a higher rate per hour to come to Boone County. There is also a company located in Russellville with similar service call fees and higher rates.
The Personnel Committee, chaired by Justice Bobby Woods, had been discussing whether or not quorum court members could elect to carry health insurance on Boone County's group plan. After investigating it was found that they could do so. Woods read the ordinance Tuesday that states that quorum court members who elect to carry health insurance on Boone County's group plan may do so at their expense.
