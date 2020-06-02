Boone County Quorum Court standing committees are scheduled to meet Tuesday night and one item up for discussion is juvenile housing costs.
The first meeting is of the Budget and Finance Committee, which starts at 5:30 p.m. It will be followed by the Road/Buildings Committee. The agenda indicates both committees are scheduled to talk about appropriations ordinances.
The final meeting will be of the Law Enforcement Committee.
Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway said the issue involves a juvenile who has been charged as an adult. He said that if a juvenile is charged as a juvenile, the state pays for housing the individual until the case is adjudicated. But if the juvenile is charged as an adult, the county must pay housing costs.
All committees are scheduled to meet in the courtroom of the Boone County Courthouse. The agenda shows that anyone attending is asked to practice social distancing and wear face coverings.
