Boone County justices of the peace are grappling with the issue of a bill to house a juvenile who is accused of killing his mother in late January.
The matter stems from an incident at and address on Widner Lane in the Omaha area on Thursday, Jan. 30.
Then-Sheriff Mike Moore said his office was notified of a shooting at a residence in the 10000 block of Widner Lane. Deputies arrived at the scene to find a deceased female subject, who wasn’t identified, and two juvenile males inside the residence.
Moore said the original information on the call was that a masked man shot the woman, but that information was later found to be completely unfounded.
Moore said the juveniles were the adopted children of the victim. They were taken into custody at the time.
The 14-year-old boy was arrested for homicide in connection with the shooting, Sheriff Tim Roberson told JPs, and the prosecutor has charged him as an adult. His younger brother, who is 12, was charged as a juvenile, records the JPs examined Tuesday night show.
That case file has been sealed since it was filed in early February.
The older boy is being held in a juvenile detention facility in another county. Because he is charged as an adult, Boone County Juvenile Services won’t pay the bill to house him.
“Long story short, that’s $85 a day and this was a first for me,” Roberson said. “And as far as I know, there was no budget to cover that.”
When the sheriff’s office got the first housing bill in March, it totaled $2,030. Roberson paid that bill out of the County General - Special Legal line item, but last month officials were notified that will be a monthly bill. That would put the bill for February through July at $14,710.
Roberson explained that the state is trying to schedule a mental evaluation of the boy to see if he’s deemed fit to stand trial, but no date had been set at of Tuesday night.
If the boy is found incompetent to stand trial, the boy becomes a ward of the state and the county will no longer be liable for paying housing costs.
Roberson said Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge is trying to speed up the evaluation process, but doctors who perform such screenings haven’t been seeing patients due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
If the boy is found competent to stand trial, the state and defense then prepare for trial, and no one knows when that might happen.
“I can’t imagine there’s much chance of him being found guilty as an adult,” Finance Committee chairman Jim Harp said. Harp asked what would happen if the boy is eventually charged as a juvenile.
Roberson said that’s a question best asked of Ethredge.
JP Bobby Woods asked if there might be a miscellaneous budget line item from which the money could be drawn, but Harp said county budgets are pretty well defined and finding a loose $12,000 isn’t likely.
JP Glenn Redding said that with population in the jail being held low due to the health emergency, there’s a possibility some savings could be realized at the end of the year to help pay back the housing costs.
Roberson agreed. He said the first bill paid from the County General - Special Legal line item might not meet muster with auditors.
JP Bryan Snavely, also chairman of the Law Enforcement Committee, said the entire sum should come from proceeds of the 0.25% jail sales tax, which pays for jail operation. That would include reimbursing money already spent from the County General - Special Legal.
Snavely agreed to sponsor an ordinance to do just that when the full quorum court meets next week.
