Boone County Quorum Court standing committees are set to meet beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with mainly money matters on the agenda, including funding for housing a juvenile murder suspect.
Then-Sheriff Mike Moore said his office was notified of a shooting at a residence in the 10000 block of Widner Lane on Jan. 30. Deputies arrived at the scene to find a deceased female subject, who wasn’t identified, and two juvenile males inside the residence.
Moore said the original information on the call was that a masked man shot the woman, but that information was later found to be completely unfounded.
Moore said the juveniles were the adopted children of the victim. They were taken into custody at the time.
The 14-year-old boy was arrested for homicide in connection with the shooting, Sheriff Tim Roberson told JPs, and the prosecutor has charged him as an adult. His younger brother, who is 12, was charged as a juvenile, records the JPs examined Tuesday night show.
The 14-year-old was being held pending trial, as well as pending a mental evaluation.
But because he is being charged as an adult, Boone County Juvenile Services won’t pay the bill to house him, which current Sheriff Tim Roberson told justices of the peace in June is about $85 a day.
In June, the quorum court voted to appropriate $14,710 for housing through July. An appropriation ordinance for more money is on the agenda.
There is also an ordinance to appropriate money for a courthouse security screener.
Following that meeting, the Law Enforcement committee is set to meet to discuss possible ordinances and resolutions, but the agenda doesn’t specify those items.
Both meetings will be held in the conference room of the Boone County Office of Emergency Management on East Prospect just off the Bypass in Harrison.
Anyone attending is asked to wear face masks and observe social distancing.
