Harrison Police say two 16-year-old boys were hurt in a one-vehicle pickup wreck just off Capps Road and they could face charges in juvenile court.
According to Harrison Police Ptl. Noah Bailey, the boys were eastbound on Capps Road approaching the five-way stop about 7 a.m. Tuesday when the vehicle went off the roadway over a guardrail just east of Highland Street.
The pickup barely missed a utility pole, but it clipped the concrete pillars of the guardrail and broke two of them. It then went down the embankment and through a fence before hitting a backhoe parked at the Black Hills Energy substation on West Ridge Avenue, Bailey said.
The pickup also stopped just short of a main natural gas valve at the facility.
According to an HPD daily log, one of the boys was cited into juvenile court for minor in possession of alcohol and the other for DUI and refusal to submit to chemical test.
The legal limit for operating a motor vehicle in Arkansas is 0.08% on a blood alcohol test. Police Chief Chris Graddy explained that anyone who is at 0.08% or above can be cited for DWI, but anyone who is under 21 and tests between 0.02% and 0.07% can be cited for DUI.
The log said both boys were released to parents and taken to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.
Their names were no released due to their age.
