LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education has launched a new version of its website.
“It is anticipated that the new site, which was built internally by the department’s Office of Information Technology, will save the state $50,000 in its first year,” a press release said.
In addition to a new look, the website features an enhanced search option, a new chatbot feature, and streamlined access that gives visitors the ability to access strategic information in as little as three clicks of the mouse.
“We are excited to offer stakeholders a more user-friendly website that saves taxpayers money at the same time,” ADE Secretary Johnny Key said. “When state government transformed in July 2019, we began looking for opportunities to streamline processes across divisions, improve services, and save money. Thanks to the ADE Office of Information Technology, which built this website internally, the financial savings will extend for years to come as maintenance on the site also will be handled internally.”
The new website was built using modern computer language that is simplified, offers additional website capabilities, and makes the site more user-friendly. The site incorporates a customizable search feature that gives the division flexibility to populate the search as new content is added to the site.
The new chatbot feature, which can be accessed by clicking on the “Any questions?” link in the bottom right corner of the page, allows users to ask the automated system questions that will quickly search for answers primarily among Commissioner’s Memos and information about major projects. It is not intended to replace the search feature but enhances the user’s ability to access information quickly.
Visit http://dese.ade.arkansas.gov to access the new website. While it has a new look and additional features, the web address remained the same.
