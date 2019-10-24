The Harrison Fire Department on Wednesday took possession of the third fire engine purchased with proceeds from the 0.50% sales tax voters approved in 2014.
Fire Chief Marc Lowery said the engine, which cost about $500,000, was already paid for when it was delivered Wednesday.
In fact, Lowery said that when firefighters went to inspect the new engine before it was fully complete, some equipment that wasn’t necessary was deleted and the city has a credit of about $1,000 with the manufacturer.
The truck sports a different paint scheme than the other engines, but it does also sport the city’s new ISO rating of 2, which was achieved earlier this year.
Lowery said the new engine, which replaces a 1996 model, will eventually be housed at Station No. 3. It will be housed at Fire Station No. 1 for the first month or so while it’s loaded and firefighters have a chance to get familiar with it.
Historically, new equipment bought would be housed at Fire Station No. 1 and the older, used equipment was filtered to the other two stations.
“I felt like it was kind of time to change that trend and give Station 3 something to be proud of,” he said.
Several firefighters, Mayor Jerry Jackson and city council member Mary Jean Creager, chairman of the council’s Public Safety Committee, were on hand when the pumper truck was delivered.
A split council approved purchasing the truck in September 2018.
Then-Fire Chief Marvin Holt explained that there had been discussion of ordering the truck earlier in the year, but officials wanted to wait until after a special election in August asking voters to approve continuation of the city’s 0.25% sales and use tax and 0.75%. Both were approved.
Holt told the council that the cost of the truck earlier in the year was about $490,000, but the price had risen to about $519,000 by September.
The ordinance voters approved for the 0.50% sales tax required 30% of revenue go into a fund for equipment. Holt told the council last year that there was enough money in that fund to purchase the truck outright, which would mean no financing and a discount price of about $501,000.
Half the council was in favor of the purchase, while half wanted to wait until there was enough money in the account to buy a new ladder truck, which would be about $1 million.
At the September council meeting, council members Joel Williams, Chris Head, Mitch Magness and John Eoff voted to approve the purchase, while members Ryan Oswalt, Heath Kirkpatrick, Dena Taylor and Creager voted against it.
Then-Mayor Dan Sherrell broke the tie with a “yes” vote.
