Work ongoing at the Boone County Library will help keep the facility dry and safe for patrons.
Library director Ginger Schoenenberger said temperature and humidity levels must be maintained to protect those county-owned assets.
The library board of directors has been frugal with finances and decided to cash in a certificate of deposit to pay for replacement of all windows, which were starting to leak, and waterproofing the outside of the building as well, Schoenenberger said.
Harness Roofing is performing the work.
