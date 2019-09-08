Scenes from Saturday's 24th Annual Hot Air Balloon Championship and Celebration in the Sky event at the Boone County Airport. The Kendall Fowler Fly-In event was held all day with many different planes landing at the airport. The pilots took part in a FAA seminar. Visitors could look at those airplanes and the helicopters operated by the Arkansas State Police and Air-Evac Lifetime. Skydiving, food vendors, CASA kids events, and tethered balloon rides were also held. The event was sponsored by the Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Kendall Fowler Fly-In Event
Lee Dunlap
I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.
