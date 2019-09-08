Scenes from Saturday's 24th Annual Hot Air Balloon Championship and Celebration in the Sky event at the Boone County Airport. The Kendall Fowler Fly-In event was held all day with many different planes landing at the airport. The pilots took part in a FAA seminar. Visitors could look at those airplanes and the helicopters operated by the Arkansas State Police and Air-Evac Lifetime. Skydiving, food vendors, CASA kids events, and tethered balloon rides were also held. The event was sponsored by the Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau.

I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.

