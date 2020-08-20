When the North Arkansas College Board of Trustees met last week, board member Kevin Cheri was asked about a move to have a billboard brought down, and he explained the rationale.
The discussion began when Cheri asked college president Dr. Randy Esters about any effect a recent viral video had on college enrollment.
The video showed a white male subject holding a Black Lives Matter sign and being accosted by people making racially charged comments.
Esters said he spoke to the college’s athletic director and coaches, as well as several other staff members who interact in the community. He also said he visited with some of the ethnic minority students, two of whom called him to say the video didn’t portray their hometown.
Trustee David Evans said he went to the website that day where a petition can be signed to request removal of a billboard some people consider racist at the city limits on Highway 65 South. Evans noted that thousands of people had signed the petition.
Cheri, also a member of the Harrison Task Force on Race Relations, said that as of last Thursday almost 10,000 people had signed the petition.
Cheri said he was asked in a recent interview what difference he thought the petition would make.
“I tried to emphasize to [the reporter] that like all civil rights battles, fights to deal with injustices like this, it’s not about one thing,” Cheri said. “It’s about the continued efforts.
“I tried to explain to her that one of the benefits this has done is it has enlightened many people in the community that racism does exist here. But also that there is a significant effort from many to work against racism here and that this is just another way of getting it out both locally as well as throughout the world — we’re getting people signing from all over the U.S. and outside the U.S. — that this is a community that is not complacent, that we are actively concerned and committed to eliminating racism within our community.
“But we also emphasize that it’s a good community, that we do not deserve that reputation of being the most racist community in the United States. So, again, this is just one of many efforts that the task force, the chamber, the city and others, and even the college, have done to I think to educate the public about what Harrison really is about.
“For people on the outside, there’s just a lot of concern that, because of their ignorance, that Harrison’s not doing anything, because that’s their knee-jerk reaction: They don’t think to investigate what we’re doing. They just hear the sign’s up and they think it’s like the old, wild west where you just tie a rope around it and pull it down.”
Cheri said any actions the task force and community take against such things as the billboard will always be legal and with respect.
“We may not agree with them, with their opinions and their thinking, but we’ve never treated them with anything but respect. So, hopefully the message is getting out more and more that we are going to continue,” Cheri said.
Cheri said one of the actions taken to get other such billboards taken down was to educate the property owners that they did have a right to object to content of billboards placed on their property.
He went on to say the owner of Harrison Sign Company, which owns the sign, had been getting harassed and decided to move out of town. After a meeting with the owner, the task force found out that Harrison Sign doesn’t get local business and all other billboards in town are leased to corporate entities, Cheri said the task force found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.