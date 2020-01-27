BERRYVILLE — Police say one person was killed and two others hurt in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Highway 62 west of Green Forest.
According to a report by Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel J. Mehn, Victor Gonzales-Castro, 54, of Green Forest was eastbound on Highway 62 west of Green Forest about 2 a.m. Sunday in a 2004 Honda CRV.
Sara Recopalchi-Hernand, 41, and Kimberly Barrios-Cifuentes, 25, both of Green Forest were passengers in the vehicle.
According to the report, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a culvert, then became submerged in water.
Recopalchi-Hernand was killed in the crash, while Gonzales-Castro and Barrios-Cifuentes were both injured, the report said.
The report said the weather was clear and the roadway dry at the time of the wreck.
