Gwen Hoffmann, Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Board chairperson, and assistant vice president of First National Bank of North Arkansas, along with Entergy customer service manager Mark Martin, also chairman of the Harrison Chamber, have announced that Kinetic by Windstream has agreed to sponsor the Boone County Leadership Institute (BCLI) for its 2019-2020 classes, both the adult and youth programs.
BCLI is designed to inform, motivate and challenge selected participants through education and interaction with community, county and state leaders and decision-makers in an issues-oriented leadership development program. Area businesses and organizations nominate candidates to a chamber/foundation advisory committee and participants are selected based on their demonstrated leadership qualities and their potential to significantly impact the quality of life in Boone County. The 10-month program begins in September and concludes in April 2020.
In a joint statement, Hoffmann and Martin said, “We’re grateful to Kinetic by Windstream for presenting our Boone County Leadership Institute. BCLI allows us to help prepare our future community leaders, and it’s clear that Windstream understands that value.”
Martin added, “We’re especially pleased that Windstream’s investment allows us to also engage with a number of rising high school youth as they prepare to enter the community and workforce.”
Brad Hedrick, president of Windstream Operations, said, “We’re honored to be engaged with the Harrison Regional Chamber and its Foundation to present the Boone County Leadership Institute. We know and understand the value of community leadership and believe this matches our commitment to the Harrison and Boone County communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.