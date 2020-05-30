There are two new members on the Harrison Parks and Recreation Commission as long-time members Dennis King and Jerry Maland, also commission chairman, were replaced Thursday.
The city had allotted money to the Harrison Parks and Recreation Commission for about 30 years, then the commission has operated the system autonomously. Commissioners were nominated by the mayor and face council approval.
At a commission meeting Thursday afternoon, Parks director Chuck Eddington, with help from former director John Phillips, presented Maland and former commissioner Melanie Savells with plaques honoring their years of service. King wasn’t able to attend the Thursday meeting.
Phillips noted that both Maland and Savells were on the Parks Commission in the beginning. He said they had been incomparable assets in developing the system.
“I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the effort that you all put in in developing the program and building Parks and Rec into what it is today,” Phillips said.
Maland thanked Phillips for the kind words, but he also said the commission had a tremendous staff with which to work over the years. He noted that there have only been two Parks directors in its 35-year history.
“There’s some changes coming, as you know,” Maland said. “The mayor has said that he and the City Council would prefer the parks to be a department of the city because he thinks the council will support more funding for Parks and Rec. And if there’s anything we need today, it’s funding. If that’s the case, that’s wonderful. I’ll support it in every way, and so will Dennis.”
Maland praised Phillips for his accomplishments as director, as well as Eddington for his.
Jackson told the Daily Times that he couldn’t speak for the council offering additional funding, but he did say he didn’t think the council would give Parks more money if it’s not a city department.
“The point everybody’s got to understand is we get less from the city today than we did 10 years ago and nine years ago,” Maland said. “And think of how many more programs we have. Think about how much has changed for the better. All that funding had to be generated by the commission, by the Parks Department, too. We need the City Council to step up and keep this thing going because it’s a great, great organization for our community.”
In November 2019, the city asked for voter approval to build a $39 million recreational complex. In October of that year, Maland and the commission had recommended that the Parks Department be merged under the umbrella of city departments if voters approved the move. The commission would then act as an advisory board with three council members serving on the commission.
The council had an ordinance prepared for its late November meeting that would dissolve the commission. However, the measure was defeated and the commission continued to operate as it had in the past.
King and Maland were both replaced on the commission when their terms expired in 2014. Then-Mayor Jeff Crockett nominated two new members and the council eventually approved them. However, King and Maland were re-appointed in 2015 after then-Mayor Dan Sherrell took office.
Savells was a commission member for 32 years before she stepped down when her term expired in 2016.
“We really want to thank Jerry, Dennis, and Melanie for their many years of dedicated service,” the mayor said in a statement. “I also want to thank Jerry Maland for all that he has done for our community over the past 40 years. Harrison sports would not be what they are today without Jerry Maland.”
At a council meeting Thursday night, Jackson nominated Kelly Huff and Jeremy Ragland as replacements for King and Maland, and the council unanimously approved.
Jackson said he wanted a woman with children as a commissioner, as well as someone associated with swimming. He said Huff checked all those boxes.
Ragland is with the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District and was also instrumental in obtaining grant funding for the Rotary Wonder Willa Park. He also has children in the Parks system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.