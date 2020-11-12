KINGSTON — A large increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases at Kingston High School has many students and staff now in quarantine. School principal Seth Villines announced Tuesday that after consulting with the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Education it has been decided to pivot all grades 7-12 students to digital learning until after Thanksgiving.
“This means students will be using an online platform for learning that students are familiar with,” Vilines said. “Teachers will continue to deliver instruction and will interact with students virtually. Attendance will be counted based on the successful completion of assignments. Students who need to come on-site for safety and/or accessibility purposes can come to campus to do their digital learning in a supervised environment.”
Villines noted, “There are currently no positive cases in Kingston Elementary School, so regular, on-site instruction will continue at this time. If we see positive cases arise, we will re-evaluate to determine our next steps.”
Villines said that acting out of an abundance of caution might help to eliminate any further spread of the virus. “Our plan is to return to on-site instruction on Monday, Nov. 30.”
Kingston is part of the Jasper School District.
