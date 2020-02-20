KINGSTON — The sudden death of a popular teacher has created a hole difficult to fill at Kingston School. Jasper School District Superintendent Jeff Cantrell announced the loss during the regular monthly school board meeting Monday, Feb. 17, that was held on the Kingston campus.
Daniel Ellis, 61, died Tuesday, Feb. 4. A memorial service had not been announced as of Monday.
Ellis joined the staff this school year as the K-12 music teacher. "He had done an outstanding job in a short amount of time," said Cantrell. "He won the community over and was fitting in very well."
Cantrell said the teacher apparently experienced a cardiac event and was hospitalized. He appeared to be recovering following a procedure when he unexpectedly expired.
No permanent moves have been made to fill the vacancy, though the school board accepted two resignations following a short executive session. At Jasper, Rita Clayborn, janitor, resigned effective immediately and Molly May, high school English teacher resigned effective at the end of her 2019-2020 contract.
The board made final approval of the 2020-2021 school calendar that was passed on the Personnel Policy Committee for review.
The board accepted a quote of $24,547.40 from All American Refrigeration for the purchase and installation of a new walk-in freezer for the Jasper kitchen. The cost will help to be met with an $8,000 grant secured through a federal program.
Cantrell confirmed that Boston Mountain Rural Health Center, Inc., that it terminated dental services at the school-based clinic.
Last month he shared the notification letter with the board that served as a 30-day written notice of termination of a portion of the Memorandum of Understanding between Boston Mountain Rural Health Center, Inc., and Jasper School District.
"Due to the expenses involved, providing dental services on site is no longer financially feasible. We plan to utilize our Dental Mobile Unit and our Huntsville Dental Clinic to service the Jasper School District," states the letter signed by Boston Mountain Chief Executive Officer Debbie Ackerson.
Cantrell said he could not explain further to the board why the dental service from the clinic is being terminated after it had been operating for some time not only treating patients from the district's three schools, but also from the public at large.
Meeting with Boston Mountain officials and representative from the Arkansas Department of Education, it was proposed that the service be provided one day a month for students only, but that was not acceptable, apparently, Cantrell said.
Medical services will continue to be provided, but they removed their equipment, he said of Boston Mountain.
He said school personnel have already located replacement equipment and are working with resources to find another dental provider.
Board member Brent Clark attended his final board meeting as he did not seek re-election in the upcoming primary election March 3. Stacy Root filled as the only candidate for the Position 3 seat, as did incumbent Quentin Rylee for the Position 6 seat.
