Get those fur babies ready for the grand opening of the Kiwanis Community Bark Park in just a couple of weeks.
The park has been in the works for months, although there have been some financial setbacks along the way. A donation from the Harrison Kiwanis Club made it possible for the park to come to life.
The fencing is up and Parks Department workers installed equipment on which canines can run and romp free of a leash. Grass seed that was sown was washed away in recent heavy rains and that was going to be done again, probably covered with hay to make it easier for grass to grow.
Parks director Chuck Eddington said Thursday that a grand opening has been scheduled for 12 – 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the facility located just south of the Harrison School bus garage.
And it proves to be a festive affair.
Eddington said there will be bounce houses and other activities for families and kids, as well as free hot dogs from First Community Bank and dog biscuits, too.
The public is invited for the ribbon cutting and opening ceremony, Eddington said.
(0) comments
