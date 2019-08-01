Harrison Parks director Chuck Eddington recently told Parks and Recreation Commissioners that some dirt work has been done on Kiwanis Community Bark Park and there are still hopes to have it completed later this month.
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson earlier this year asked Eddington to consider developing a dog park, a place where people can take dogs to safely roam without leashes. Eddington did just that and found there was a lot of community support.
He applied for a grant, but the best proposal was put off until 2020. So, he set about trying to raise money.
Eddington said he is a Kiwanian and the club had been talking about what projects it wanted to tackle in the future.
He took the dog park idea to the Kiwanis board of directors. He said they were eager and willing to help with a $25,000 donation.
The park is set to be located across the street from the Harrison School bus garage near the Anstaff Soccer Complex.
The park will be 125-feet by 125-feet with five-foot chain link fencing surrounding it. It will also be separated into two sections to accommodate both large and small dogs.
The entry will include a holding pen of sorts where dog owners can let dogs off leashes before going through another gate and into the actual park. That will help ensure dogs don’t get loose and everyone will be able to feel safe. The city will install water lines to both sides of the park and do the necessary dirt work.
Eddington told commissioners some dirt work has been done and bids were being taken for fencing.
Sleeves will be set in concrete and fence posts will go in the sleeves. That way, potential flood waters would only wash away the fencing and not the concrete foundations.
But he also said the department is still waiting for the city to install water lines for the facility. He said that could take the longest amount of time and those lines must be installed before fencing is installed.
Eddington told commissioners that Kiwanis is committed to the $25,000 donation, but the department may have to spend the money first and be reimbursed in order to get the park opened in August.
