A 90-year-old Korean War veteran got the chance last week to see where the brick bearing his name will be placed in the Boone County War Memorial on the courtpark.
Jim Blackwell of Harrison served in the Korean War. He began with the Army National Guard in 1948, then became active Army until 1952. Although he didn’t remember exactly when he arrived in the country, he did recall one thing specifically.
“I was one of the first ones over there,” he said with a laugh. “Then my enlistment ran out and I got to come home before the others did by a few days.”
Jim Penich with the Boone County War Memorial Association told Blackwell that the brick bearing his name was supposed to be placed with others in mid-May, but it wasn’t available in time.
Penich explained that the association usually places bricks just prior to Memorial Day and just before Veterans Day. However, the association wanted him to see where it would be permanently placed.
“I hope you’re happy with it,” Penich said.
“It looks good,” Blackwell replied.
Penich said the brick should be placed permanently before Veterans Day and it should be near a brick bearing the name of his grandson, U.S. Army SPC. Michael Faulkenberry, who was killed in a car wreck while serving at Fort Bragg, North Carolina in March 2019, and a son-in-law, Conrad Cooper, an Army and Marine veteran.
