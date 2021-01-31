Dr. Quincy Krosby spoke at the North Arkansas College Economic Update Breakfast Series via Zoom on Wednesday morning, Jan. 27.
Krosby, a chief market strategist of Prudential Financial, Inc., has a lot of knowledge and experience in global financial markets. She studied at the London School of Economics where she earned her master’s and doctoral degrees. She is frequently quoted in the financial press and appears often on business television.
“This is such an unbelievable busy time for the market. We’ve got new highs at the same time of major unemployment,” she said. “The service sector has been the most affected by the pandemic.”
She assured the almost 90 people on the call that the Federal Reserve has stated they will not begin tightening the markets until the nation reaches the maximum employment numbers.
“They want everyone who wants a job and needs a job, to have a job,” she said. “Two percent inflation is at a level of neutrality, and that’s what the feds want. They keep an eye on the employment landscape wanting it to heal and then they will tighten the numbers,” she said.
She also felt like this theory could be disputed by reality. “Wage hikes are not coming. Food prices haven’t gone down.”
Krosby said she had been quoted on CNBC for saying, “The market has been on a veritable treasure hunt to find anything that suggests the Fed is thinking of actually moving.”
“There is no way they will because of their own employment mandate — and that job mandate includes minorities,” she said.
She shared several sayings that experienced stockbrokers use often. “Trade and invest in the market you have, not the one you want.”
Another piece of wisdom was, “You can’t lose money when the market is closed.”
She said the housing market and auto markets are doing well with the lower interest rates.
“When the housing market is doing well, it affects several industries. Furniture and appliances are doing well. As the home builders go, so goes the economy,” she said. “For a while these markets were in consolidation mode. But they are doing well now, and the feds will not disrupt this.”
“The housing market needs low interest rates and job confidence — and consumer confidence is picking up,” she said. “The availability of money to loan is very important. We haven’t seen a tightening of credit like we did in 2008.”
Consumer spending is two-thirds of the economy. Krosby felt like people will continue saving but predicts pent up spending will take place soon. “People contributing to savings are still up as well as government handouts. I predict people are going to spend.”
Krosby felt like Disney did well during the pandemic as customers adjusted to streaming, but they will come back to life with their 80% ownership in ESPN. And advertising will come back too.
Under energy related news, she felt like the supply chain is picking up for China. “I've been watching the exports from Germany going into China and the demand is picking up. Once we get on the other side of COVID and people are traveling and flying again energy will pick up. Business travelers will be the slowest sector to come back.”
She also encouraged those on the call to watch Johnson & Johnson. Keep your eye on them and energy stocks. She expects their one-dose vaccine to do well. But she also reminds people that stocks tend to not do as well during the first quarter of a new president.
“But we are pulling out of a downturn,” she said.
When North Arkansas College president Dr. Randy Esters welcomed the online group, he said the virtual event definitely had a different flavor than the bacon and eggs usually offered. Esters thanked their partners, The Point Financial Group and Porterfield & Company CPA, PLLC for helping them bring Dr. Krosby to the community.
Krosby is Prudential Financial’s chief market strategist. In this capacity, she provides a perspective on the global macro-economic environment and financial markets. Previously, Krosby was the chief investment strategist at The Hartford, and global investment strategist at Deutsche Bank asset management. She also held global markets positions at Credit Suisse and Barings.
Before coming to Wall Street, Krosby was a U.S. diplomat, serving in Washington and United States embassies abroad, including a posting as energy attaché at the U.S. Embassy in London. In addition to numerous assignments at the U.S. Department of State, she served as Assistant Secretary of Commerce, and represented the United States to the International Monetary Fund, positions which require confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
