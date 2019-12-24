The Harrison Board of Education on Tuesday honored the Lady Goblins Cross Country Team for their victory in the Class 4A tournament held at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs in November, the second year in a row.
Superintendent Stewart Pratt introduced the team and asked them to lead the Pledge of Allegiance that night.
Head coach Wendi Brandt said this was her first year as head coach.
“I love every one of them so much,” she said. “They know that. All the parents know that.”
Brandt went on to say the team was undefeated for the entire season.
“Everywhere we went, they won,” Brandt added.
She said some meets were changed so the team would have stronger competition. Sometimes the team would be without some members or they were sick or suffered injuries, but they still won.
“They rose to every occasion,” she told board members. “They’re smart girls. They’re good girls. I’m very proud of them and you should be proud of how they represented us.”
Superintendent Stewart Pratt handed out certificates to honor their victory and offered them some advice.
“We run faster tomorrow than we did today,” Pratt encouraged the team.
Pratt went on that state championships don’t come along every day, so this was a true accomplishment.
“A state championship takes a lot of hard work, a little bit of talent and a little bit of luck. And these ladies have worked really hard and we’re really proud of them,” Pratt said.
