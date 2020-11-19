The visitor tried to keep a low profile. She was careful to keep her hair tucked in her hat, and she slid down in the backseat of the car to avoid any public notice.
Still, the mysterious stranger was surprised when her identity was discovered.
The word quickly spread. Amelia Earhart was in town!
On May 5, 1934, the famous aviatrix made a stop in Harrison. Along with three friends, Earhart was touring the Ozarks. The party had driven from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and were on their way to Hot Springs.
Two years prior, “Lady Lindy” as the press dubbed her, had made history by becoming the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, making the trip from Newfoundland to Northern Ireland.
Earhart and her friends stopped at Harrison’s Hotel Seville, where she mailed a postcard.
When the group discovered that dinner would not be served at the hotel for another hour, they strolled downtown where they had lunch at Mrs. Dunn’s diner. According to an account in the Harrison Daily Times, Earhart loved the cherry pie.
In addition to her flying exploits, Earhart was very fashion conscious. She was one of the first celebrities to create her own line of women’s apparel. The Daily Times took note of Earhart’s wardrobe during her visit to Harrison.
“She wore a brown swagger tweed suit, small brown hat, matching silk scarf and brown oxfords,” the paper reported.
Earhart told the Daily Times that she had been flying quite a bit lately.
“It’s certainly good to be on the ground again,” she said.
After lunch, Earhart and her friends left for Russellville.
On July 2, 1937, a plane being flown by Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, disappeared over the Pacific Ocean while on an around-the-world flight. The plane and the bodies were never found.
This is article is part of a series about Boone County history and provided by the Boone County Heritage Museum. The museum is located at 124 South Cherry in Harrison. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Closed on Sunday and Wednesday. For more information on the museum, call 741-3312 or email bchm@windstream.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.