The Harrison City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance requiring landlords to get a permit for properties with three or more units, but not without considerable comment from property owners.
There is no charge for the permit, but it would require annual city inspection to meet with codes, especially after a woman died of smoke inhalation in a recent apartment fire and no working smoke detector was found in the unit.
Alderman Mitch Magness said the original proposal for the ordinance called for permits for properties with two or more units. However, there was some resistance at a previous meeting, so he moved to amend it to apply to three units or more.
Bobby Woods questioned the ordinance first. He asked what would be inspected and what action the city would take if the unit failed inspection.
Fire Chief Marc Lowery said they would check for working smoke detectors, electrical wiring problems and to see if windows and doors that should open are operable. Any unit that doesn’t pass inspection would be met with violation of the fire prevention code and would depend on the severity of the violation.
Woods suggested that even though the current ordinance doesn’t require a fee, a future council could amend it, adding a fee or including single-family units.
He suggested the Water Department could share information already collected with the uniformed departments.
A permit or a license to rent a unit he already owns would appear to be an infringement on his rights to own property, Woods said.
Rhonda Watkins said she felt the ordinance was a good idea because some landlords don’t take sufficient responsibility. She said she has seen some dwellings where occupants were on public housing assistance that weren’t acceptable.
Harrison Housing Authority director Chonda Tapley took exception to that. She said HUD funding for housing assistance requires numerous inspections and those dwellings must meet codes to qualify.
She said a HUD inspector can enter a dwelling, with the landlord as well, to make an inspection. They can then document that there are working smoke detectors in the unit, but the tenant can also disable to alarm because they don’t want it going off every time there’s smoke from cooking.
Other landlords echoed that sentiment, saying the requirements were only placed on landlords with no tenant responsibility. Ralph Gene Hudson said he has taken it on himself to keep a log of inspections he makes of rental properties so there are records showing when inspections were performed.
Carrie Myers said much of what the city was proposing is already on the books. She said she keeps up with regulations herself and fixes problems as they arise.
Myers went on to say that she knows the owner of the apartment that burned.
“He is an awesome man,” Myers said. “He rents to people no one else will rent to.”
If such regulations are put on his business, there will be more homeless people in the city, she added.
Jim Hunt pointed out that there will be costs to landlords involved with meeting permit requirements. He said many people renting units are among the poorest. Any costs the landlords incur will be passed on to tenants in rent increases, and they are the ones who can least afford it.
Magness said he and other council members respect property rights, but when the fatal fire occurred, he was surprised to know that there was no mechanism in place to check for fire safety of rental units.
“The worst thing that can happen is sit back and do nothing when you know you have a problem,” Magness said.
Magness went on to say that the landlords present at the council meeting do take care of their properties and tenants.
Alderman Bill Boswell said the council’s intent has nothing to do with interference with property rights.
“We’re trying to keep people alive in Harrison, Arkansas,” Boswell said. “It’s not so much the permit, it’s the process and the process has not been followed.”
Eventually, the council heard the first of the three necessary readings of the ordinance last week. It’s expected to be read at two more council meetings before it’s adopted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.