Without naming names, Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Largent and Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson assured city council members that more new businesses will be coming to Harrison.
During committee meetings Thursday night, Largent was asked to address council members about efforts to bring new businesses to the city. Recently there was an announcement made of Harps food store relocating into the former space occupied by JC Penney in the Ozark Crossing mall. Jackson said apparently there was disappointment in the community that some other desired businesses weren’t moving into the space.
Just because those businesses weren’t announced doesn’t mean those wanted businesses aren’t coming. “Believe me, the process takes a while and people are working on right now. Some of those are very close to making a deal,” he said.
Largent said there are a lot of comments such as why not call and get a Chick-fil-A here. He said the chamber has been in contact with that company for two years. “Chick-fil-A is not coming to Harrison. They are going to two locations in the United States — south Florida and south Texas. They will not allow any franchisee to come into Arkansas. That’s a fact,” Largent said.
He said the chamber has been working on retail establishments like that behind the scenes. Calls are being made directly into their headquarters and going through franchisee organizations. He said he and the mayor have been reaching out to retail food locations during the past year.
Harrison doesn’t meet all the criteria every single business has, he explained “You have to check all the boxes before they will even call you or talk to you. We know what those boxes are and if they are not checked now they will never call us.”
“We’re fortunate the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District put in for us some 10 months ago a grant that allows four of us in the community to go through a yearlong retail academy. This is by the largest retail recruiter in the US called Retail Strategies based out of Birmingham, Alabama. They are the world recognized retail recruiter. Retail means, from Target to the hot dog stand. You name a retail category, they are the experts,” Largent said.
The group, consisting of Jeff Pratt, Wilson Marseilles, Jackson and Largent, had its first meeting with the recruiter last Monday. “They are creating for us the actual, factual, information that we can use to recruit retail businesses,” Largent said.
Jackson said that the city will land half a dozen businesses in the next 18 months. The community is going to be involved, Largent added.
The first thing that was determined was the competitive trade area for the community. “We know the daytime work numbers. We know the nighttime work numbers. We know the traffic counts. We know how many pennies were spent in this location. How long it takes to drive from Walmart to the first retail location,” Largent said. Walmart is a center point for our trade area. Walmart is the center point for every trade area in the United States.
Jackson said that there was an error in the data that showed Harrison’s market area much smaller than it actually is. This is being corrected, he said. “It may check the box we needed to have checked.”
Largent said, “Just hold on to your seat. I think we are going to explode,” he said. But not just with retail. “You can’t get retail without a real industrial-manufacturing job to support it and we are working heavily on two major activities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.