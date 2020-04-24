EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the sixth in a series of articles honoring area valedictorians and salutatorians.
KINGSTON — Alysa Latham is the Valedictorian for Kingston High School and Cheyanne Cannon is the Salutatorian.
Alysa is the daughter of Larry Latham and Janel Foster. Cheyanne is the daughter of Todd and Anna Cannon.
• What event, or who encouraged you to reach for this goal of honor graduate?
Alysa: My decision to further my education and succeed in my future pushed me to do the best I could do in school.
Cheyanne: I have always had a strong work ethic and I think that is because of my parents. They always pushed me to do my best and have been supportive of my education.
• What was your favorite extracurricular activity in elementary school?
Alysa: n/a
Cheyanne: I loved getting to be a part of Beta Club. I won second place one year and first place the following year in the Arkansas State Speech Competitions while being involved in elementary school. It also allowed me to travel to Dauphin Island, Alabama, and then Richmond, Virginia, to compete at the national level.
• How has technology benefited your education?
Alysa: n/a
Cheyanne: Technology has been a life saver. It is allowing me to continue completing scholarship applications from home as well as be in contact with my classmates and administrators.
• What would you say to someone just beginning their high school career?
Alysa: I would say that the small moments are the ones that we are going to look back on and miss. So, I would tell them not to let opportunities pass them because high school years are the prime of your life and you will regret it if you don’t live these upcoming years to the fullest.
Cheyanne: As cliché as it sounds it flies by. I remember my first day of ninth grade and being so anxious to complete high school. Not that it is here, I feel as if it went by faster than possible. Cherish every moment. Also, work hard to keep your grades up because it does matter in the long run.
• What are your future plans?
Alysa: I plan to go to college to become a nurse. It has been my dream career since I was young to help people and I have been working towards that goal ever since then. I worked my hardest to make my dream come true and finally all my hard work is paying off.
Cheyanne: I plan to attend College of the Ozarks in the Fall of 2020 and major in elementary education.
