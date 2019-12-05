ALPENA — Jim Goldie, Harrison lawyer representing the city of Alpena, told Alpena City Council members that legal representation has been arranged in a lawsuit brought against the city, but payment would need to be arranged fairly soon.
Online court records show Trevor Haynes filed the lawsuit against the city of Alpena, the city of Green Forest, Alpena Police officers Jeff Usrey and Kristopher Worrall, and Green Forest Police officers Hunter Lafever and Robert Coffelt.
None of those officers still work for either department.
The suit alleges that Haynes was detained longer than necessary in July 2017 while the officers searched his vehicle, then jailed overnight in Carroll County. When he was released on bond about 12 hours later, the citations issued him were for “white lights to the rear” and “failure to sign, carry or present registration.”
The case against him was dismissed by the state in Boone County District Court, the lawsuit says.
Goldie told the council in November about the lawsuit, as well as that the Arkansas Municipal League, of which Alpena is a member, has a program to represent municipalities in such matters.
Goldie said the Municipal League has agreed to supply defense of the city. Because the Municipal League is actively representing the city of Green Forest, it retained Justin Eichmann with the Harrington Miller law firm in Springdale to represent Alpena to avoid even the appearance of conflict of interest.
A statement on the law firm’s website says Eichmann represents public entities and municipalities in issues such as human resources, land use, tax disputes, constitutional law, civil rights cases and governance, and he helps businesses with corporate formations, real estate transactions, and other general legal matters.
Goldie said he had talked to Eichmann and offered any services the city could provide, such as use of City Hall for depositions or witness interviews.
Goldie had told the council last month that the Municipal League requires a $3,000 non-refundable fee for representation, which he called “a bargain.”
He had said it might be possible to set up a payment plan if the city couldn’t afford the lump sum at once. Goldie encouraged the council Monday to make that payment made as soon as possible, but not later than January 2020.
Mayor Theron McCammond asked what the next step would be. Goldie said there would be no further payments required and the suit would move forward as any normal such action.
McCammond also asked about the city’s level of privacy.
Goldie said there could be some attorney/client privilege in the matter, but most issues that arise will be open to the Freedom of Information Act because the city is a public entity and operates on tax dollars. Those issues couldn’t be brought up in executive session either.
“That’s the difficult part of these kind of lawsuits,” Goldie said. “It’s not strictly confidential.”
McCammond asked Lora Carter, city financial advisor, if the city had the money to pay the Municipal League this year or if it should be put off until 2020.
Carter said there was money in city accounts and it might be best to pay the bill this month to be safe. The council agreed and moved to pay the legal bill that day.
