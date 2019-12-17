LEAD HILL — Online court records show the former recorder/treasurer for the city of Lead Hill faces charges relating to adjustments in water payments.
According to criminal information filed in Boone County Circuit Court, Mary Katherine “Kaye” Farrar, 66, faces charges of theft of property and abuse of office, both Class C felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of falsifying a business record.
With the assistance of the Division of Legislative Audit, a special audit was performed on the Lead Hill Water Department for the years of 2014 to 2018, an arrest affidavit said. During that time frame, Kaye Farrar was the recorder/treasurer for the city of Lead Hill and her brother-in-law, Michael Farrar, was the water superintendent for Lead Hill.
Police allege Kaye Farrar made improper adjustments to her own and her family’s water accounts, including:
• About $1,825.52 in adjustments for water account No. 2, her own.
• About $1,917.52 to Robert and Allison Kuhs’ water account No. 720.
• Kaye did not bill Dave Farrar's account No. 27 about $1,815.34.
• Kaye adjusted approximately 42,930 gallons of water for water account No. 2. An approximate value is $323.69.
• Kaye adjusted approximately 540 gallons of water for Dave Farrar's water account No. 27. An approximate value is $40.72.
• Kaye adjusted approximately 8,560 gallons of water for Robert and Allison Kuhs' water account No. 720. An approximate value is $64.44.
During an interview, Kaye stated that she made the adjustments to the account bills and meter readings because her family was in financial distress, the affidavit said.
She stated that due to her husband not working, it put a burden on her household. She also stated that when her husband began to receive his disability checks in 2018, they began to make payments. She also said she wrote-off the payments and adjusted meter readings that were owed by her son-in-law (Robert Kuhs) and daughter (Allison Kuhs) because it was her family and times were hard. Kaye denied taking cash from the water funds. During the interview, Kaye also provided a written confession of her actions, the affidavit said.
In addition, the investigation revealed that Michael Farrar was terminated from the city of Lead Hill and was issued checks for compensatory time ($777.92) and vacation time ($1,206.80), although city policy dictates that a terminated employee loses all vacation, comp and sick time accrued.
The affidavit said Kaye Farrar computed the amount owed to Michael Farrar and the checks contained her signature and that of former Mayor Joe Inman.
Records show Kaye Farrar was arrested Dec. 11 and released the same day after posting $1,000 cash bond.
