Harrison City Council standing committees meet Thursday night and a potential lease for the old junior high cafeteria is scheduled to be up for review.
The city is under contract with the Harrison School District to take over the old junior high complex, which has been vacant since students were moved into new facilities on Goblin Drive.
The contract technically transfers ownership of the complex from the school to the city. Problems with boundary lines and actual ownership of the property would have made sale of the property to a private entity a more difficult proposal.
The contract transfers the property to the city — one public entity to another — with the city paying $50,000 and allowing the school free use of some property for at least five years.
The city has tentatively agreed to lease the old cafeteria on the northwest corner of the property to the Jack Williams Veterans Resource Center, Inc. The building was originally a National Guard Armory.
City attorney Grant Ragland told aldermen there would be no need for action on the lease Thursday night because the transaction between school and city hasn’t officially closed, but the terms of the lease will be up for review.
That item is set to go before the Resources and Policy Committee, along with a rezoning ordinance for a piece of property on West Ridge.
Some items scheduled to go before the Finance Committee include the October financial statement, a proposed water/sewer rate increase, a request from Orion Waste Solutions pertaining to a Consumer Price Index increase and an update on the federal CARES Act funding.
The agenda for the meeting said face masks will be required to enter City Hall and health screening will be done. There will only be seats in the gallery for eight to 10 people to attend in person. Once the safe capacity has been reached, no one else will be allowed in City Hall.
However, the meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook, so people who can’t attend in person will be encouraged to watch online.
The public will be able to comment via Facebook live chat or by calling (870) 741-3644. The city clerk will take your call, so please state your name and topic you wish to address. At the appropriate time the clerk will put you live with the council. If you call and get a busy signal, please try again later, the agenda said.
