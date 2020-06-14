In 1980, a young doctor named Tom Leslie started practicing in Harrison. After 40 years, he’s still practicing and still pretty much the same way — with a personal touch.
Leslie was born in 1951 in Batesville. His dad was the Stone County School supervisor in Mountain View. In 1955, they moved to Salem where he was the school superintendent until he retired when Leslie was in fourth grade. Aside from the school, the family had a café and a shoe store on the square.
But Leslie, sometimes known as Doc Tom, has an even longer family history with the Ozarks.
The town Leslie was named after his great-great-grandfather Sam Leslie, who was the first postmaster in the town and a state senator. He was a colonel in the Arkansas Confederacy and called up the Searcy County Militia to round up members of a secret Peace Society who were sympathetic to the cause of the north. They were marched to Little Rock and forced to swear an allegiance to the Confederacy, but afterward he found out they weren’t bad people at all. They just didn’t want to take a side.
His grandfather and great-grandfather were doctors in Marshall, but it was his grandmother who groomed Leslie for a career in medicine, even though it was obviously in his blood.
“I wasn’t really aware of it,” he said of that inspiration. “I’d always kind of decided to do this.”
He went to college at UCA and did one year of graduate school at the University of Arkansas.
He originally intended to move back to Salem and be a general practitioner, but things changed.
During his second year of medical school, he came to Harrison and did a preceptorship with Dr. Mahlon Maris. He finished medical school and did a one-year internship at St. Vincent’s in Little Rock. He changed his mind about Salem.
“From that point on, I came back and spent the first five years or so with Dr. Maris and it was very good,” Leslie recalls. “Everybody here kind of bonded with Dr. Bell, Dr. Vowell and Ledbetter, Dr. Simpson … Dr. Mahoney. They were all very helpful and very good.”
For the first five years, he and Maris also ran a medical clinic in Jasper.
For the last 35 years or so, Leslie has practiced in the clinic on North Chestnut where he is today. As a GP, he’s done every aspect of the field from obstetrics to some surgery.
In his early years, medicine in Harrison was a sort of team approach, he said. If one of his obstetric patients was about to give birth in the middle of the night and one of the other doctors was at the hospital, they would deliver the baby so he wouldn’t have to get up.
“Everybody kind of got along and everybody helped everybody,” he said.
He has cared for patients who his grandfather delivered and even one who his great-grandfather delivered.
“The most consistent with me is, I’m still taking care of people and their kids and families that I took care of 40 years ago,” he said.
All the while, Leslie has managed to be available to his patients. They call him directly. They come to the clinic for urgent care when necessary.
“I see kids that I have no idea I delivered,” he says with a grin. “They say, ‘My mama told me you delivered me.’”
He looks back fondly on 40 years of medicine in Harrison. He has employees at the clinic who have been there for 35 years.
“This has been, to me, wonderful, the greatest experience,” he said. “This is exactly what my grandmother told me it should be: Knowing people and getting involved in their lives….”
But he’s not done yet.
When he came to Harrison, Dr. Henry Kirby and Dr. Orville McCoy had been practicing for 50 years, the ones he says were “the real doctors” who gave their lives to treat the community and got little recognition for it.
“Unless something happens, I want to be here in this town practicing for 10 more years — 50 years,” he said.
