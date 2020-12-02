LITTLE ROCK — If you are applying for a teaching license in Arkansas the state Department of Education will waive that application fee and graduating nursing school students will be reimbursed for their licensing fee if they already paid, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday.
At a press conference Tuesday, Hutchinson announced that another 1,950 positive coronavirus cases were added to the total in Arkansas. That number includes 1,142 confirmed cases and 808 probable cases to make a total of 16,094 cumulative active cases. Another 10 deaths were reported and 11 more patients were hospitalized than on Monday.
Hutchinson said there is a national trend to keep schools open as much as possible, although he admitted there are times when schools have to pivot to virtual learning.
“But schools staying open is increasingly important for the education and well-being of our students,” the governor said.
Teachers are critical to the effort. So, Hutchinson said the Arkansas Department of Education is asking the state Board of Education to waive licensing application fees and expedite applications for new teachers entering the workforce.
He said it was a similar move to what was done for nursing students, although it was brought up in a past conference that some nursing students had already paid the licensure fee before he made that announcement on Nov. 20.
At that time, the governor had said the process wasn’t designed to be retroactive for those nursing students who already paid, but he said the fee would be reimbursed to the nursing students who had already applied.
Hutchinson asked Dr. Ivy Pfeffer, ADE deputy commissioner, to address the process for new teachers.
Pfeffer said there were 29 schools as of Tuesday that had pivoted to remote learning in some fashion. Ten of those started just this week, but she said the number was lower than in some previous weeks.
More often than not, the problem with needed modifications is a staffing problem due to teachers and staff having to quarantine.
Due to that, the ADE will ask the state board to waive the licensing fees for first-time teachers in the state or those under reciprocity from another state. Fees for background checks and the child maltreatment central registry will remain in place.
“But this will allow us to be able to expedite the paperwork for these teachers to go ahead and get their licenses,” Pfeffer said.
There could be vacancies that those individuals could fill in the classroom or they might be able to fill a role as a substitute teacher.
Pfeffer said the waiver is proposed to be in effect from Dec. 1 through April 1, 2021. During the same time frame last year, about 500 people made application for their licenses.
“This really is a significant opportunity for us to be able to more quickly get new teachers able to be in the classroom, able to be employed and able to provide a little bit of relief to our schools who may need that additional personnel,” Pfeffer said.
