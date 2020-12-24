The Grinch stayed away.
He didn't appear.
Harrison City Council was holding its last regular meeting of the year.
Mayor Jerry Jackson, who, as he sometimes will do, gave an award citing a person or group for the good things that they do. Last Thursday night, it was Light Up Harrison, an all-volunteer crew.
Its mission is to decorate the town for Christmas. They put up Christmas trees, wreaths and thousands of lights. The many holiday displays brighten up the darkest of nights.
Accepting the plaque on behalf of the group was Gage Finkenkeller, from a Harrison Boy Scout troop.
The award came without flowers. It came without a check. The Grinch still would not have approved. He’d probably say, “What the heck!”
Jackson said the recognition is long overdue. You can imagine what it takes to pull all this off, and to go through all the bulbs and make sure it all works. It’s not about the money, even though the city gives a lot. It’s the work that goes into this project. “Hopefully next year, folks, we can get you some help.”
We wouldn’t have anything without this group, the mayor said. Credit was given to its leaders, Rick Schoenberger, Matt Bell and Liz Witt.
Witt said added help came from David Jones from the DAV and American Legion, Roger Turner, who donated equipment to get on to rooftops, along with many others. She said the group wants everyone from young to old to go out and see the displays.
The Grinch, played by actor Jim Carrey, was scheduled to make an appearance in Harrison the following night, on a big movie screen set up down by the creek.
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” was part of the scheduled double feature. Also scheduled was Will Ferrell in “Elf.”
The parking lot behind the old junior high school was set to open at 5 p.m. with the movies to begin at 6 p.m. There is a limited number of spaces.
“Movies by the Creek” will be presented over the next three months. Jackson said the outdoor event will give families something to do as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
