After Boone County Quorum Court committees met last week, Justice of the Peace Fred Woehl asked to brief other JPs on recent happenings with the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District, and very little was good news.
The district board of directors is made up mainly of county judges and mayors of first-class cities in Baxter, Boone, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties.
County Judge Robert Hathaway nominated Woehl to serve on the board in the judge’s stead and the quorum court approved the nomination. Woehl was also elected chairman of that board earlier this year.
The solid waste district defaulted on bonds sold to finance NABORS landfill years ago. Those bondholders sued to recoup their principal and a receiver was appointed about three years to collect that debt. That led to the $18 annual fee all business and commercial property owners in the district are now paying. It also covers payment to the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality for money it spent permanently closing the landfill.
Woehl told JPs that there have been numerous problems with the solid waste district.
“Every time we turn over a rock, something else jumps up,” he said.
He explained that he spent the previous day touring the properties the district owns. There is a “really nice” office building in Mountain Home that now sits empty, as well as what was once a “really nice” shop building.
But there has been no maintenance performed on the properties in more than three years, he said. He was told that the receiver is in charge of the properties, but there has been no action.
He said he was going to talk to the receiver about that situation.
“If he’s not going to sell them, we need to sell them,” Woehl said.
Along the same lines, the district still owns about 500 acres in the area of the landfill that could be sold, Woehl said.
As for the $18 fee, circuit judges in five counties have ruled that the fee is actually an illegal exaction — a tax — and therefore unconstitutional. The receiver has appealed those rulings to the state Supreme Court.
If the Supreme Court upholds the lower courts’ rulings and the $18 fee is abolished, it will be up to the district to collect money from property owners to pay back the bondholders.
“So,” he said, “it may end up being that instead of $18 like that, it will be an assessment on your taxes that, if you don’t pay it, will result in a lien. But it won’t be like delinquent taxes.”
The good news, Woehl shared, is that ADEQ has agreed to drop its claim for the money it spent on the landfill.
The bad news was that the district is currently about $80,000 in the hole and there’s very little money coming in. The main revenue the district collects comes from a $2-per-ton fee for solid waste generated in the district and taken to a landfill outside the district, as well as licensing fees that trash haulers pay.
The district does also get some ADEQ grants. Grant funds for recycling programs go to separate counties or can be saved to pay for monitoring the landfill after it’s closed, although there’s not enough money in that fund to pay all those bills. Grants for electronic waste and used tires can only be used for those programs.
Woehl said the receiver has told him that he could take over the entire solid waste district at any time.
“I’ve been contacted and talked to about that by some of the board members saying, ‘Well, just let him have it.’”
Woehl said some counties don’t pay tipping fees at all because they have a contract with a hauler to take their trash to a landfill. He wants to see the entities all pay their fair share.
Grant funds are another problem for Woehl. He said Boone County hasn’t received any grant money for used tires or electronic waste in the past and he is working to remedy that and make grant funding distribution more equitable.
