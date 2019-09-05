Carl Palmer and Scott Swanson are not new to helping recovering addicts, but they hope to be able to start a new program in Harrison.
Palmer is the pastor at First United Methodist Church in Harrison.
“That’s my day job,” he said.
But he is also the north Arkansas state representative with Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-based 12-step program much akin to Alcoholics Anonymous — the difference is they name their higher power.
Palmer feels that one of the worst things offered to a recovering addict of any kind is the short-term, 30-day programs because they are costly and produce little results.
He said late-night TV commercials featuring someone in scrubs telling people to call a toll-free number to enter recovery only lead to a clearinghouse of several 30-day recovery programs that are more interested in taking money for treatment than actual recovery.
“What I’ve seen them do is create repeat business,” Palmer said. “They treat you and street you, then don’t give you any long-term sober living skills.”
Then, they wait for the addict to suffer another crisis and invite them back in, gladly taking the money again, Palmer said.
“What [addicts] really need is long-term connections in a community that will support them in sober living,” he said.
One of the clients who went through Celebrate Recovery was court ordered into the Teen Challenge program 14-months ago.
“The change in that person has been phenomenal,” Palmer said. “She has just signed on for another year working for Teen Challenge up in Kansas. She literally has a brand-new life, which didn’t look very promising a couple of years ago.”
He and Swanson began floating the idea of a similar sober living concept like Teen Challenge. Other people in the community came together and began helping.
But they found out that to be running a sober-living group called Living Free for at least a year to build the foundation for a Teen Challenge-like residential facility.
“Living Free is the curriculum arm of Teen Challenge,” Palmer said.
“Living Free is the ministry,” Swanson said. “Teen Challenge is the center.”
Swanson said there are 210 Teen Challenge living centers in the country and two in Arkansas. He said he’s been told the one for men in Hot Springs is considered one of the best in the country.
“We are not going to compete with them,” Swanson said. “We’re going to do a shorter program, then recommend people transition to a longer program.”
Swanson said Teen Challenge officials have recommend they start with a 35-day pre-induction program that would be the beginning of a program lasting more than a year.
Palmer said the ultimate goal is to create a residential center, but that will take time.
“This is a marathon; it’s not a sprint,” Palmer said.
To work toward that end, they are hosting a training session for people interested in becoming facilitators for the Living Free groups. The session begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, in the Family Life Center at First United Methodist Church, which is located at the end of West Bower Avenue. Palmer said signs will be posted to point the way to the center.
“We’re hoping to train dozens of people so that we have multiple groups going on during the week,” Palmer said.
Swanson said the groups — for men only at first — will be nine-week classes in the community that teach people how to deal with the issues that led to addiction in the first place, then they can move on to a different class dealing with different issues.
“We’re just trying to build a bigger network,” Swanson said.
