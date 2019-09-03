Troy Burleson and other members of the Fresenius Medical Care First Response Unit Disaster Recovery team left Harrison on Sunday morning on their way to the east coast to prepare for the potential impact of Hurricane Dorian.
Fresenius Medical Care provides kidney dialysis services through a network of 3,900 outpatient dialysis centers, serving 336,000 patients. The company primarily treats end-stage renal disease, which requires patients to undergo dialysis 3 times per week for the rest of their lives.
Burleson coordinates efforts with Fresenius to see those patients possibly displaced by a disaster or still in need get the treatment they must have. It’s something he’s done for several disasters, including Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The team spent weeks in Houston after the destruction of Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and have responded to numerous other disasters, including Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
Burleson said the plan for Sunday was to get the first group of responders on the road to Mobile, Alabama, where they will stage Tuesday morning. The first group of 12 were planning to meet up with more members in Little Rock and still more in Jackson, Mississippi. He said there are 50 more team members on standby in case they’re needed.
From there they will gather with the rest of the Fresenius group and their assets, then head for Lake City, Florida, where they should be Tuesday evening.
Burleson said they will ride out the hurricane, then start chasing it and putting groups of responders in places they need to be to help those Fresenius patients. At least, that was the plan Sunday.
“This hurricane is so unpredictable, though,” Burleson said. “We just don’t know. One little wobble to the west and we could be in trouble.”
