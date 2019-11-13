LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Secondary and Elementary Education recently announced that $6,700,100 will be awarded to 175 public schools through the Arkansas School Recognition Program.
The Arkansas School Recognition Program (authorized by Ark. Code Ann. § 6-15-2107) provides awards to the top 10% of schools that achieve high student performance on the state-required assessments in grades three through 10. Awards also are given to the top 10% of public schools that achieve high student academic growth, which includes high school graduation rates where applicable. Awards are based on assessment results from the 2018-2019 school year and graduation rates from the 2017-2018 school year.
"Each year I am always excited when these awards are announced," Hutchinson said. "The 175 schools receiving this recognition have demonstrated their commitment to education and student learning. I commend the students and educators for their hard work and focus on achieving high expectations. They deserve this honor and serve as models of excellence to schools across the state."
Schools receiving recognition funds are required to establish a committee to determine how to use the funds. Funds must be used for faculty and staff bonuses, educational equipment and materials, or personnel to assist with improving or maintaining student performance. The committee will include the principal, a teacher, and a parent representative.
Below is a list of local schools and the awards they will receive:
Top 5% Performance
• Eagle Heights Elementary — $20,400
• Valley Springs Middle School — $27,100
Top 6% to 10% Performance
• Forest Heights Elementary — $20,000
• Skyline Heights Elementary — $22,250
• Marshall Elementary — $12,600
Top 5% Growth
• Green Forest Elementary School — $42,200
• Jasper High School — $23,800
• Kingston High School — $11,700
• St. Joe K-12 — $13,600
Top 6% to 10 % Growth
• Flippin High School — $11,550
