LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery reminds players to stay aware and alert as they play lottery games. Fraud accounts and scammers never take a break, especially when jackpots get really high.
The Mega Millions® jackpot for Friday has climbed to $750 million, and Saturday’s Powerball® jackpot stands at $640 million.
“Fake lottery scams are fairly common,” said ASL director Eric Hagler. “You can receive a phone call, email, text and even social media messages that are seemingly real. Do not be fooled. Stay aware and play responsibly.”
Hagler said the only time lottery representatives might be contacting players is to notify them that they have won a Second-Chance Promotion or a Play It Again® drawing through The Club. Otherwise players must come forward to claim their prize.
“If players who joined The Club are skeptical when notified, we encourage them to call the lottery to confirm,” he said. “A legitimate lottery official never asks winners to pay taxes upfront. All federal and state taxes are paid before the lottery releases the money to the winner.”
Also, a person who did not buy a lottery ticket cannot win a lottery prize. If you have been contacted by someone claiming you won a lottery jackpot, but you have never purchased a ticket, it is a scam.
Lotteries of foreign countries are illegal in the United States. If you have been contacted by a lottery claiming to be affiliated with the government of another country, it is a scam.
If you think you have been a victim of fraud or attempted fraud by someone posing as a representative of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, please report it to the Arkansas Lottery Security hotline at 1-888-606-6292 and/or the Arkansas Attorney General’s office at 1-800-482-8982.
