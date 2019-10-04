The Boone County Quorum Court Budget and Finance Committee met Tuesday night and accepted the apparent lowest high bid for construction of an addition to the Boone County Jail.
Project Architect Byron Emas said bids were recently received from two contractors. The low bid was from L.E. Davis Construction, Inc., of Harrison, at $1,756,041. The second was from Shields and Associates, Inc., of Little Rock, at $1,799,000.
The quorum court appropriated $1.5 million from the Jail Sales Tax Fund to meet Sheriff Mike Moore's request to add 10 isolation cells (each cell could house two prisoners) and a 25-bed barracks section.
The project was originally estimated to cost between $1.37 million and $1.5 million. That would be between $350 and $400 per square foot, the architect said. Based on the bids the cost per square foot would be about $474.
Some reasons for costs to be higher than anticipated could be that tariffs raised prices for materials, or subcontractors have plenty of work at the present time.
Options would be to throw out both bids and try to bid at a less busy time for contractors, go to the apparent low bidder and ask for help to reduce cost by renegotiating with subcontractors or reduce the scope of the project.
JP Bryan Snavely, chairman of the Jail Committee, encouraged the Finance and Budget Committee members to accept the low bid, appropriate the additional money and build the jail addition as planned. He said voters supported the Jail Sales Tax for this purpose. He said the jail is needed for the safety of the county's citizens. The project would then be capped by the $1.75 million bid from Davis Construction.
The money would go to paying area businesses and labor. It would boost the local economy, a representative from Davis Construction, added.
The committee will bring the low bid recommendation to the full quorum court for approval at its next meeting on Oct. 8.
