Eric Stefanski, president of the Ozark Arts Council reported to the Historic Harrison Business Association (HHBA) Monday at its monthly meeting that the Lyric Theater really needs some help at this time.
Stefanski said they have comedian Sam Adams scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, and it’s basically a fundraising event for the Lyric because they are limited in the tickets that can be sold. The Pour House is planning to live stream the event so more people can see him. Stefanski is willing to work with other groups who would like to live stream the event, too.
“Sam is wanting to make a documentary about his positive experience as an Africian American man in Harrison but needs additional funding to make it possible,” Stefanski said. “We’ve got calls to several organizations, but no word yet.”
Stefanski explained that Adams’ routine includes comparing his own skin color to paint samples at Walmart. “It is so funny. He does a great job!”
“We normally sell 370 tickets for an event like this, but because of COVID spacing we can only sell about 100 seats,” he said. “One good thing, we’ve gotten a lot of calls from other theaters around the state about how we have reopened and remained safe. The state says we can fill to a two-thirds capacity, if groups are related and can sit closer. But to keep a safe distance from non-family members we are only at one-third capacity.”
“We have some Carol Burnett skirts planned for some small events coming up. But we have to remember, even when we open the Lyric for a ‘free’ event, it still costs us $150-$200 to just open the doors.”
The staff that is normally being paid is volunteering their time during the season. “We just want to keep paying the mortgage and keeping things from falling apart,” he said.
“If anyone is interested in sponsoring an event, Call Spree Hilliard at (870) 688-8316. She is handling the details,” Stefanski said.
