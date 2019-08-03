LITTLE ROCK – The state will soon turn loose of more than $8 million dollars for new voting in Arkansas counties that need it — much like more secure equipment in use in Boone County.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday announced $8.24 million was provided this week to the Secretary of State’s Office to allow Arkansas counties to improve voting equipment, programming and maintenance.
The funds were transferred from the Property Tax Relief Fund to the Secretary of State’s Office, which will issue the funds through the County Voting System Grant Fund.
The funds are provided as a result of Act 808 of 2019. The Act, which increased the Homestead Property Tax Credit to $375, also required this one-time transfer if adequate funds were in place. If the Property Tax Relief Fund exceeded the amount required for distribution the following year by at least $8.24 million, the transfer was to be made on or after July 1.
“In the November 2018 general election, 54 Arkansas counties offered new, improved voting equipment,” Hutchinson said. “Through this significant commitment to the Secretary of State’s Office, there will be increased resources to provide up-to-date, secure voting equipment in our elections.”
There are approximately 1.78 million registered voters in Arkansas.
“I am excited to learn that Governor Hutchinson has released the funds necessary to complete the state’s commitment to the funding of election equipment for the counties in need,” Secretary of State John Thurston said. “We appreciate his heart in this matter, as we are also thankful to Senate Pro Tem Jim Hendren, House Speaker Matthew Shepherd and others that supported meeting this need. We are hopeful that the individual counties are in a position to take full advantage of this watershed moment in our state’s history. My office looks forward to assisting the counties in completing this process. It is a process that will aid all of the state leadership’s efforts and hopes toward providing the most secure voting experience possible.”
Boone County became part of a pilot program selected by the Secretary of State’s Office in 2015 to receive new voting equipment. It has been in use since the 2016 primary election.
The county had been using electronic voting machines that stored vote totals on paper rolls inside the machines. That was a problem as they would sometimes malfunction and were difficult for poll workers to close out at the end of an election.
The voting machines currently in use don’t store any information on them. Voters are issued a paper ballot when they sign in at the polling place. That ballot contains information regarding which ballot style they will receive and the machine only marks the ballot. The paper ballot, after being inspected when a voter is done, is then fed into a tabulator and into a secured bin, thus leaving a paper trail for the election in case a recount is required.
In a time when election security is questioned due to foreign hacking, those pieces of equipment are safer than most: They are stand-alone units that are not connected to the internet or even to each other.
The poll books used to keep track of voter registration are connected to the internet so poll workers can communicate with the clerk’s office on election day, but they are not connected to either the voting machine or the tabulator.
