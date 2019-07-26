The Harrison Planning Commission voted Tuesday to grant a construction variance to Magness Toyota for a proposed building on property behind the car lot.
Commission chairman Mike Norton announced at the beginning of the meeting that the issue had been tabled at the last commission meeting until more information was available.
Josh Thomason with Butch May Construction addressed the commission with the request.
Thomason explained the storage building would be constructed on the back side of the car lot property.
The commission had refused to approve the project because the exterior façade didn’t meet the requirements of city code for construction.
Thomason said the building would be 1,000 feet from Highway 65 North and barely visible from the street. The ordinance’s requirement for different materials to be used on the exterior of the building would only be additional cost for no real reason.
Norton said the purpose of the ordinance is to develop continuity of the appearance of buildings in the city.
Thomason said the metal building with several large garage doors would be used only for storage, which would move some of the trailers currently used out of the public view.
But Norton said the commission needed a justifiable reason to grant the variance based on undue financial burden to avoid setting a precedent for future construction.
Owner Bill Magness said he wanted to clean up the lot, to make it look better and get some property out of the way. He said he hoped to hire three or four more employees afterward.
Commissioner Kelsey Bardwell said there are other metal buildings in the area, but Commissioner Cloyd Baltimore said they were in place before the ordinance was passed and were grandfathered in.
Commissioner Bob Dotson, who works in the same area, said he has looked at the property from his office and doesn’t think it would be that visible. But Baltimore said that still didn’t create a justifiable reason for the variance.
Magness said most people don’t even know the property is there behind the business.
Bardwell, Dotson and Commissioner/Alderman Joel Williams voted in favor of the variance, while Baltimore cast the sole “no” vote.
